Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County.

Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash.

County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they say the driver of a Toyota Camry eastbound, lost control and ran off the left side of the road. Scott, one of the car’s passengers, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, with charges pending.

