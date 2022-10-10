Grown Here at Home: Teachers, Virginia Ag in the Classroom $500 grant deadline approaching

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom is celebrating 30 years of connecting children to agriculture, more is being offered now than ever before.

“I feel like we grew 10 years in the last 18 months due to the pandemic, but the results of that have been a huge amount of web resources for our educators,” said Tammy Maxey, executive director, Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

They have two YouTube Channels and several multimedia sections on their website with fun activities and information on several aspects of agriculture for all grade levels. Whether you teach in a school or if your children are homeschooled, the material is free to access at any time. (Click here to see VAITC’s main YouTube channel. Click here to see Farm Life 360.)

It’s seeing those light-bulb moments in students that make everything they do worth it.

“Seeing that light of enlightenment as people learn something new is what makes me come to work every day,” Maxey said.

Ag in the Classroom is giving teachers a chance to apply for a grant to help out with classroom projects.

“We have a grants program that our final deadline is in mid-October and that grant will be for teachers to receive up to $500 for their classroom projects,” Maxey said.

Click here to apply. The application deadline is October 14.

