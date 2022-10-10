Here @ Home shows off one-pot pasta recipe

(WDBJ) - On Monday’s Here @ Home, Kate got into the Local Environmental Action Project (LEAP) kitchen with local foodie Brittany Scott, who shared a pasta with white wine cream sauce.

This recipe is versatile and feeds a lot of people.

The ingredients are simple: pasta (your choice) heavy cream, white wine, spinach, garlic, onion and your choice of sausage. Brittany shared how to assemble this anytime meal.

For more recipes, follow Brittany on the_salted-bite on Instagram.

