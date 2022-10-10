Kitty’s Closet will use RV to take clothes to those in need in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Jennifer Miller started Kitty’s Closet in August as a free clothing closet for those in need.

While working in behavioral health for 25 years, she noticed a large, underserved population in the area.

“While there are some locations that do have free clothing to share with folks, one of the things that I’ve noticed in our area is we have a lack of transportation,” said Jennifer Miller, founder of Kitty’s Closet. “There are a lot of people that need the assistance but can’t get to it. So, I came up with the idea of having a closet on wheels so that we can take to the people that can’t make it to us.”

Her goal was to make the charity mobile instead of running it out of her house. After just one Facebook post, Danville Cares donated an RV to Kitty’s Closet.

“I’ve been very, very overwhelmed with the generosity, not only with Leon and Linda and Danville Cares, but also community members. We have gotten so many really wonderful donations. People are donating really nice clothing, and we have an overabundance right now,” added Miller.

Miller’s husband and Moss Home Improvement are completely gutting the RV and renovating it to create a closet on wheels.

“My goal initially is probably going to be to schedule certain neighborhoods. I’ll put a post on Facebook saying next Saturday from 11 to 2, I’ll be on this street,” said Miller.

Miller hopes that the RV will be up and running by the end of the year just in time for the colder months.

“I think a lot about the children that have to go out and stand in the at the bus stop and things like that. Also, adults that might have to stand at the bus stop. So, that’s where we’re going to be focusing our attention coming up in the winter months,” said Miller.

Clothes can currently be donated at Riverside Insurance in Danville.

