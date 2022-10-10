Hometown Local
LewisGale launches program to reduce stroke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center has launched a program designed to reduce stroke.

Dr. B. John Hynes sat down with Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to discuss AFib and a newly-launched procedure that aims to eliminate stroke risk.

We found out how this procedure can change a patient’s lifestyle and which patients would be good candidates for this surgical procedure.

