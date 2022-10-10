Man charged after three stabbed in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Karnes, 32 of Bedford, was taken into custody Friday after a stabbing along Vistarama Lane that resulted in three victims, all of whom are related to Karnes.

The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible stabbing and found all three victims and Karnes still on scene. Karnes was immediately taken into custody, according to investigators.

The victims were all taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, with one then being flown to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital with critical injuries. This is believed to be an isolated case, with no threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Karnes is charged with three counts of Malicious Wounding and is being held on no bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The Town of Bedford Police Department and Bedford Co. Fire and Rescue responded for further assistance.

