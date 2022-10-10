Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause.

In honor of domestic violence awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple.

The department says the rate of domestic violence in Pulaski is higher than the national average.

“In our community we deal with domestic violence almost daily and we want to show our victims that we stand by them,” Pulaski Police Department’s Community Relations Specialist Sonia Ramsey said.

The police department says its important people know that they can text 911 for help.

This can be beneficial for some cases of domestic violence.

