Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness

Pulaski Police Department
Pulaski Police Department(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause.

In honor of domestic violence awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple.

The department says the rate of domestic violence in Pulaski is higher than the national average.

“In our community we deal with domestic violence almost daily and we want to show our victims that we stand by them,” Pulaski Police Department’s Community Relations Specialist Sonia Ramsey said.

The police department says its important people know that they can text 911 for help.

This can be beneficial for some cases of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford Co. crash along Rt. 122 leaves one dead
Roanoke Police report a male armed with a firearm pointed the weapon toward an officer.
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
WDBJ7 photo
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies intestate
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

The company's goal is to be 100% waste free by 2030
Automotive manufacturer in Botetourt County achieves “Zero Waste” status
Sheriff’s Office responds to Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Owners of the old Washington Inn have a plan to turn it into a rehabilitation home
Proposed halfway house in Fries sparking debate