Kroger, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank peanut butter drive wraps up Tuesday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger’s annual peanut butter drive runs through Tuesday, and you still have time to help.

The peanut butter drive is part of a partnership between the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Kroger.

The food bank says people like single mothers are most helped by the donations. Boonsboro Kroger manager Dave Read said that peanut butter is the number one most requested item at the food bank.

Les Sinclair of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said “You think about one of the favorite things of kids almost everywhere and it’s a PB&J sandwich. It’s a very valuable source of protein.”

With inflation driving up the price of groceries, more people are turning to food banks for assistance. Kroger says that donations like peanut butter help ensure people facing food insecurity have healthy food options.

If you’re able to help, the peanut butter drive runs until 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Kroger in your hometown.

