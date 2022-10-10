Hometown Local
Police investigate reports of shooting in NW Roanoke

Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating reports of a shooting in the area of Grayson Avenue and 17th Street.

Police were called to the scene late Monday morning, but have released no information yet regarding whether anyone was injured or arrested.

A woman told WDBJ7 she called police after hearing shots and helped a man who had a gunshot wound.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

