Proposed halfway house in Fries sparking debate

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of the old Washington Inn in Fries, Va, have a plan to turn the property into a low intensity residential service site for people recovering from addiction.

This proposal has sparked debate withing the town.

“We understand that is a needed thing, but we just believe that a small town, a small community, is not the place for this kind of facility,” Fries Mayor Richard Farmer said.

“We’re doing this, number one, from the bottom of our hearts to help people in this situation, and number two, to make money at it,” Co-Property Owner Brian Edenfield said.

He and Co-property Owner, Chad Reeves recently presented at a Fries Town Council Meeting.

Edenfield estimates that 80% percent of people at the meeting are against the idea and 20% are okay with the business coming to downtown Fries.

They say it will be a facility for around 40 people who have already completed rehabilitation and are looking for help re-assimilating back into their normal life.

Reeves says the program will aide its patients in finding jobs and provide counseling.

“These guys made it through the hard part of the program, and really want to get back to their kids, their family,” he said.

Many people in the town don’t like this idea, citing the fact that Fries doesn’t have its own police department and the building’s downtown location.

“The fact that it’s close proximity to our businesses and to the school really bothers a lot of people,” Town Resident John Andrews said. “The other thing is that tourism is such a big part of our economy, especially in the summer. The entrance to the New River Trail is within two minutes walking distance and if there’s a problem along the river and along the park there, we wonder if that’s gonna affect tourism.”

Edenfield says the construction should be completed in four to six weeks and permit applications are being worked on.

He hopes to have the facility open for business in early 2023.

“I don’t think they have a plan,” Fries Tourism Director Nan Chase said. “They don’t have a name. I see no evidence that they have a building permit. There’s no evidence that there’s any accommodations for ADA compliance, so it’s hard to imagine that the Commonwealth of Virginia is going to issue a license anytime soon.”

Despite all the kickback from the town, Edenfield says project, legally, can’t be stopped by town council, but Edenfield and Reeves are willing to work with the town on a plan to please all sides.

“The mayor and the city council have already looked at the zoning and said, ‘Yes, you can do it, we can’t stop it,’” Edenfield said. “But do we want to do right by the town? Absolutely. If we can move it on the outskirts of town, and they’ll give us a couple of concessions to help us do so then we’re all ears.”

