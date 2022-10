ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.

