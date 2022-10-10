Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a boy along Hoover Street NW on Saturday morning appears to have been an accident, according to a Roanoke Police update regarding the preliminary investigation.

Everyone involved is cooperating with detectives.

Police were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.

As police arrived at the Hoover Street NW location, staff at the Medical Center said the victim had arrived. The boy was stabilized, then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

