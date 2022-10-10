Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Smokestack Theatre’s Ghosts and Gravestones already sold out

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smokestack Theatre in Danville has already sold out for its Halloween production.

Ghosts and Gravestones is a historical tour that takes guests on a spooky walk throughout Danville on October 20-22.

Tickets sold out quicker this year than in previous years.

The walk begins in the historic Sutherlin Mansion and continues through the Grove Street Cemetery. Each character in the tour represents a ghost from Danville’s past.

“We’re trying to make it inclusive,” said Josh Lucia, managing director of Smokestack. “Not to hide the ugly, but let’s talk about it and have a conversation and let people know this is where we came from and we’ve progressed. Here we are.”

Lucia says to keep an eye on the Smokestack’s Facebook page for potential extra tickets.

They hope to add additional shows at the theatre next year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bedford Co. crash along Rt. 122 leaves one dead
Roanoke Police report a male armed with a firearm pointed the weapon toward an officer.
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
WDBJ7 photo
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies intestate
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Local High School Band Surprise Concert
Kroger Partners With Food Banks To Fight Hunger With Health
Kroger, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank peanut butter drive wraps up Tuesday
Kroger Partners With Food Banks To Fight Hunger With Health
Kroger Partners With Food Banks To Fight Hunger With Health
One Injured In Roanoke Shooting Monday Along Grayson Ave. NW
Automotive Company In Botetourt Co. Moves Green