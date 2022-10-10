Smokestack Theatre’s Ghosts and Gravestones already sold out

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smokestack Theatre in Danville has already sold out for its Halloween production.

Ghosts and Gravestones is a historical tour that takes guests on a spooky walk throughout Danville on October 20-22.

Tickets sold out quicker this year than in previous years.

The walk begins in the historic Sutherlin Mansion and continues through the Grove Street Cemetery. Each character in the tour represents a ghost from Danville’s past.

“We’re trying to make it inclusive,” said Josh Lucia, managing director of Smokestack. “Not to hide the ugly, but let’s talk about it and have a conversation and let people know this is where we came from and we’ve progressed. Here we are.”

Lucia says to keep an eye on the Smokestack’s Facebook page for potential extra tickets.

They hope to add additional shows at the theatre next year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.