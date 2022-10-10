Hometown Local
TAP offers classes for new homeowners

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - Natalie & Kate sat down Monday on Here @ Home with Sierra Sallah of Total Action for Progress (TAP) to discuss their upcoming homebuyer class.

The class provides an overview of the entire process, starting from understanding personal finances to working with a mortgage lender to finding your perfect home with a realtor to the closing day. It takes you A-Z.

