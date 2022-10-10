Hometown Local
Titans get late pick to beat Commanders, win 3rd in a row

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (59) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback...
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (59) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to help the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 and extend their winning streak to three.

When Henry got into the end zone in the third quarter, it was Tennessee’s first second-half touchdown since the season opener.

The Titans improved to 24-3 when Henry surpasses 100 yards rushing.

That was enough to compensate for five sacks of Ryan Tannehill. David Long Jr. picked off Carson Wentz at the Tennessee 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve the victory.

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders lost their fourth straight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

