Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia

Virginia is in the yellow moderate level along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country.

Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.

“We are now losing the mask in a lot of scenarios, and that’s going to spread any viral respiratory illness, not just flu, but we’re going to see more colds and more of everything, especially in the congregate settings like daycares and schools,” explained Dr. Melissa Aquilo who works as a Medical Director for Patient First.

Compared to last year, the Virginia Department of Health reports more flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 season. Flu cases have been at the widespread level for 12 weeks this year, whereas flu cases had nearly no activity for most of the 2020-2021 season.

“I would attribute that to the social distancing and masking that we were doing; it still existed. We were squelching it by not spreading it,” Aquilo explained.

Patient First said the current high number of cases is not a good sign because it’s typically not until the winter months that flu cases start to rise.

“People are going to gather for all of the holidays that we have coming up with Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’. All the parties that are going to happen, they’re going to be microcosms of spreading events,” Aquilo stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

Latest News

In an effort to make a positive impact during the ongoing inflation woes facing Virginia, Texas...
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87 cent hot dogs
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 11, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 11, 2022
We'll see a few more clouds this afternoon with highs nearing70F.
Tuesday, October 11 Morning FastCast
The Floyd County Public Schools logo at the School Board Office Monday night.
Facility updates underway in Floyd County Public Schools
Floyd Co. Schools On HVAC Upgrades