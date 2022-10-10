Hometown Local
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she became trapped under a motor-coach style bus just outside of uptown Charlotte on Sunday evening, a fire official said at the scene.

The incident was called in around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and 4th Street.

The official at the scene said that a Heavy Rescue team had to lift the bus to free the woman, and she had to be placed on a special easy-to-slide stretcher in order to pull her out from underneath.

The woman was then loaded onto a Medic stretcher and taken to the Trauma Center at Atrium.

She was alert and responsive throughout the entire rescue, according to the official.

A WBTV crew at the scene said 4th Street was blocked off in both directions while the rescue was performed.

Medic confirmed the woman’s injuries.

