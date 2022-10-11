Hometown Local
7@four previews Harvest Homecoming

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Homecoming happens in Roanoke this Friday.

Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks will perform amidst games and a kids’ corner for fall crafts. There will also be beer and wine along with the LA Wings food truck and other vendors, plus a scavenger hunt and prizes.

Watch the video to see organizer Mendy Flynn tell us about the event, and click here for more information.

The Harvest Homecoming is October 14 from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

