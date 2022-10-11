ACC TIPOFF: Hokies have arrived while ‘Hoos look to reload entering new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - For most programs, losing their all-time leading scorer to the WNBA would be akin to a death sentence.

For Virginia Tech, Aisha Sheppard’s departure is merely a speed bump, as Kenny Brooks returns nearly every other major piece from his Virginia Tech team that won 13 ACC games a year ago.

“This is arguably the best team that I’ve had since I’ve been here, and it’s a very, very decorated, talented team,” said Brooks at Tuesday’s ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte. “And still, there’s five other teams that are just as good, and which I think could win a championship. And so, you have to give your best effort every night. But I’m very excited that we’re in the conversation when you talk about some of the best teams in our league, but it’s gonna’ be a lot of fun.”

One of those returning pieces, of course, is reigning ACC Player of the Year Liz Kitley, who set a single-game scoring record with 42 points in Tech’s opening-round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Kitley’s dominant post presence not only works to her own benefit, but also draws in defenders to create chances for Tech’s array of sharpshooters.

“I think any day of the week, we’ll take somebody playing me one-on-one,” said Kitley. “But you know, at the end of the day, I don’t see that happening too much, at least a little bit of help will be coming from somewhere. And just me having that confidence in my teammates that they’re going to make them pay for that is really comforting because I know that if I’m having a lot of pressure put on me, that they’re there to help me release that.”

Brooks added key transfer additions in Boston College forward Taylor Soule and Maryland guard Ashley Owusu, but the straw that stirs the drink is 5-foot-6-inch point guard Georgia Amoore, who says that early March Madness exit only made this group hungrier.

“We all hungry. We’ve learned from it, but we’ve moved on,” said Amoore. “And just growing in the preseason, making sure that every game this year is convincing, that’s the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, in Charlottesville, first-year head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has reshaped the roster through the transfer portal with hopes of a quick rebuild for Virginia.

The former Missouri State head lady takes over a Cavaliers program that’s won just five games in the last two seasons.

“We say, ‘Grind now, shine later’ all the time because I focus on the work and what’s going to get us to those goals,” said Coach Mox. “So, of course, we’re going to celebrate small victories along the way. But at the same time, I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna’ go win a national championship this year.’ But we know we have a talented group that can be successful and we’re just focusing on the work and getting better every day.”

The men take centerstage on Wednesday and for the first time, Virginia Tech will do so as the reigning conference champions. Stay tuned to WDBJ7 for full coverage of the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff.

