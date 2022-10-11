Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company.

According to the company, “The ENVG-B integrates head-up situational awareness and powerful capabilities that allow Soldiers to navigate and perform at their best in the modern, complex battlefield. The ENVG-B system includes a wireless connection to Soldiers’ rifle-mounted thermal weapon site, allowing for rapid target acquisition, using augmented reality to better understand the environment and engage with adversaries in close combat operations during challenging conditions.”

“ENVG-Bs are equipped with high performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes for better scene contrast,” Elbit continues, “providing Soldiers enhanced situational awareness in the dark, but also when there’s fog, dust, or smoke on the battlefield.”

“Elbit Systems of America’s ENVG-Bs enable Warfighters to do more than just see in the dark. The systems include technology to enable faster target engagement, so users can easily identify friend & foe. The systems also incorporate augmented reality to accelerate nighttime movements,” said Vice President and General Manager Erik Fox.

“We have a long history of supplying the U.S. Army with game-changing capabilities and we’re continually refining our work to support next-generation Warfighter Information Systems, including advanced night vision solutions,” Elbit Systems of America’s President and CEO Raanan Horowitz said. “Our Roanoke-based team is poised to fulfill the U.S. Army’s transition to higher production rates, so we can get ENVG-Bs to our Troops as quickly as possible.”

ENVG-Bs under this production order will be produced in Roanoke, with a plan to deliver on the contract all of 2023 and continue into 2024.

