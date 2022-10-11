Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Catch the moon and Mars together this week

Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV/Gray News) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the spooky season than with a full moon.

Earth’s natural satellite reached its peak illumination Sunday night.

On Friday, the moon will be accompanied by mars, which will be located several finger-widths to the lower right of the moon.

According to WHSV, both will rise in the east-northeastern sky.

You can catch the pair together with a single pair of binoculars the entire night after 10 p.m. ET.

By sunrise, the moon will have distanced itself from Mars and be located directly above it. At that point, they will be in the southwestern sky.

There are two more full moons on the calendar for 2022 – Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

Latest News

Texas Inn Celebrates 87 Years with 87-cent Hot Dogs
Texas Inn Celebrates 87 Years with 87-cent Hot Dogs
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an 'urgent' problem
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Experts say people...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel
The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe