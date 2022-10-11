Hometown Local
Danville Police Department hosts their annual National Night Out

Danville National Night Out
Danville National Night Out(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted their annual National Night Out Tuesday night.

Members of the police department gathered on Gay Street to celebrate National Night Out with the community.

The free event included food, music, and games for residents to enjoy.

National Night Out began at 5:30 p.m. on Gay Street and moved to the Grove Park Shelter on Southland Drive at 6:30 p.m.

“By having an event where we’re eating food, we’re laughing, we’re dancing, we can build these relationships and build trust with the public,” said Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department. “That’s what we strive to do because we want to make sure that we’re keeping our citizens safe and that we’re building these authentic and genuine relationships.”

The event ended at the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority on Jones Crossing at 7 p.m.

