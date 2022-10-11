Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville Public Schools holds State of the District event to discuss progress

Danville Public Schools State of the District
Danville Public Schools State of the District(Danville Public Schools)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is recognizing the progress their schools have made within the past year.

Danville Public Schools held a State of the District event Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

They announced that they have added five new air conditioned buses in their goal of having AC on all of their buses. All of their schools also showed growth in reading and math compared to the previous year.

They also stated that they are staffed at 98% for administrator and teacher positions.

“We are working with our Department of Social Services to ensure that folks that are on any kind of assistance can gain employment and not lose those benefits. So, we are working with the city and everybody around us to ensure that we stay staffed,“ said Dr. Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools.

Results from a school wide survey were also revealed at the event showing that 75% of teachers indicated they trusted their fellow teachers and other adults in their school buildings.

75% of students said they feel safe in their classes.

398 students are enrolled in gifted programs which is up 118 from the past year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

God's Storehouse Weekend Fill-Up
God’s Storehouse fills backpacks with food for elementary school students in need
The Floyd County Public Schools logo at the School Board Office Monday night.
Facility updates underway in Floyd County Public Schools
Floyd Co. Schools On HVAC Upgrades
Local High School Band Surprise Concert