Danville Public Schools holds State of the District event to discuss progress

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is recognizing the progress their schools have made within the past year.

Danville Public Schools held a State of the District event Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

They announced that they have added five new air conditioned buses in their goal of having AC on all of their buses. All of their schools also showed growth in reading and math compared to the previous year.

They also stated that they are staffed at 98% for administrator and teacher positions.

“We are working with our Department of Social Services to ensure that folks that are on any kind of assistance can gain employment and not lose those benefits. So, we are working with the city and everybody around us to ensure that we stay staffed,“ said Dr. Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools.

Results from a school wide survey were also revealed at the event showing that 75% of teachers indicated they trusted their fellow teachers and other adults in their school buildings.

75% of students said they feel safe in their classes.

398 students are enrolled in gifted programs which is up 118 from the past year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.