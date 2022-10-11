Hometown Local
Dry and warmer today ahead of a wet, late-week cold front

Temperatures warm into the 70s through midweek
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
  • Gradual warming continues
  • A front bring showers on Thursday
  • Colder air move in this weekend

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dry conditions as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s both afternoons. Expect a few more clouds this afternoon with increasing clouds on Wednesday. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next weather maker on Thursday.

A cold front will trigger a few showers Thursday.
A cold front will trigger a few showers Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

A strong cold front will slide through the region early Thursday. Shower chances will increase during the middle of the night, with rain and even an isolated storm likely through early Thursday afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. We’ll dry out by the evening with cooler conditions coming for the end of the week.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Drier conditions return to wrap up the work week and linger into the weekend. Expect high temperatures slightly cooler than normal -- into the mid 60s on Friday, upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. There is a very low-end shower chance for Sunday, but we’ll hold that chance at 10% or less for now.

NEXT WEEK

Models are showing another front possible late Sunday which could bring the coldest air of the season into the region early next week. Daytime highs may only reach the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s elsewhere. This could bring more cold air into the region for the start of next week.

Colder air could move in for the start of next week.
Colder air could move in for the start of next week.(WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor another area of possible development near Central America.

The Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area for possible development.
The Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area for possible development.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

