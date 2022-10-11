Facility updates going on in Floyd County Public Schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We went from coal to liquid propane and we now have air conditioning in all our rooms and we also have bipolar ionization in all our schools,” said Dr. John Wheeler, superintendent of Floyd County Public Schools.

Upgrading their HVAC systems for classrooms has been years in the making for Floyd County Public Schools.

“We started about six years ago with studies on our HVAC system,” said Wheeler.

But now the project is almost entirely finished. A big step towards a handful of facility upgrades at FCPS.

“The product of getting clean air and getting facilities that we can be in all year, we don’t have to call school because of heat and we know that we will have kids in a safe place, is extremely important for all the programs and the future in Floyd County.”

Though the project started before the pandemic, federal relief money that came to Floyd County helped pay for it.

“It allowed us to be able to pay for it and use it for the purpose it was put out there for. We were just very fortunate here to have these projects already needing to be done and completed and it worked out perfectly for us.”

What’s next for FCPS is a review of some of the larger HVAC systems in their schools like in gyms and auditoriums that will need to be replaced. But those projects will be paid for by the school construction funds.

FCPS also upgraded some of the camera systems in their around 56 buses. Making sure that they all now have dual camera systems. For the next school year, FCPS also purchased nine new buses, seven full sized and two smaller.

“We look to generally within our own budget, finance seven to 10 every five years. But that’s within our own budget so we’re fortunate to be able to do that and we continue to do that to make sure we upgrade our fleet.”

A special project FCPS is looking forward to, is the next step in the completion of its Collaboration Career Development Center. You can continue to find updates to facilities at FCPS here.

