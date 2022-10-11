Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party

Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from...
Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, and was the first American Samoan woman in Congress as well as the first practicing Hindu member of Congress.(Tulsi Gabbard / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii U.S. representative and one-time presidential candidate, announced that she’s no longer a Democrat on social media on Monday.

In her video statement, she called the leaders of the party an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, and was the first American Samoan woman in Congress as well as the first practicing Hindu member of Congress, according to Iowa State University and other sources.

She unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, the first female combat veteran to run for president.

Among her controversies was a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, an accused war criminal, in 2017.

Gabbard was the youngest person elected to public office in the Hawaii’s history when she was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at age 21 in 2002.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
In an effort to make a positive impact during the ongoing inflation woes facing Virginia, Texas...
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87 cent hot dogs
The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis