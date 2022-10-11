God’s Storehouse fills backpacks with food for elementary school students in need

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Storehouse began raising money for its Weekend Fill Up Campaign in August, with the money going goes to its Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program.

The program provides backpacks filled with food for elementary school students in need every Friday.

“We do have a good feeding program in the public school system where they get the free breakfast and free lunch, but there are some gaps there for some kids who are showing up on Mondays exhibiting some signs of food insecurity,” said Rachel McKinney, assistant director of God’s Storehouse.

The backpacks include enough food to last the child through the weekend.

“It’s about 10 to 12 items that are very easy to prepare. Granola bars, trail mix, oatmeal packets, anything that they only need water and a microwave to be able to prepare. It’s things that they can eat right away,” added McKinney.

McKinney says one in three children in Danville face food insecurity.

“Little kids can’t earn a wage outside of allowance. They can’t food shop, they can’t stock their pantry and their refrigerators. So, this backpack gives them hope and a little bit of control and it’s something that’s theirs,” explained McKinney.

310 children in Danville are receiving the weekend meals from the Malcom Huckabee Backpacks Program.

“We work with guidance counselors and teachers closely and we give them signs to look for in children. A child might come to school on Monday and be very sleepy, very distracted, things like that. Then, they send the application home, it comes back to us and then we can enroll them in the program,” said McKinney.

Since August, God’s Storehouse has raised $5,800 out of the $35,000 they need to be able to feed 400 elementary school students for the entire school year.

Ways to donate or volunteer can be found on the God’s Storehouse website.

