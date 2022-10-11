Hometown Local
Here @ Home looks at what you need to do to vote in upcoming elections

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Early voting in Virginia is well underway, but do you know what you need to vote this year?

We sit down with Andrew Cochran, Roanoke Director of Elections and General Registrar, about options available to voters wanting to vote in the upcoming election.

He breaks down what you need to know about registration, voting by mail and if someone has mobility issues, the options that are available to them.

