Here @ Home previews Carilion’s Fall Harvest Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an event coming up aimed at getting the community connected to vital resources.

It’s the Fall Harvest Festival, hosted by Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach, at Morningside Urban Farm in Southeast Roanoke, Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This free event is a celebration of food and community that aims to connect Roanoke residents to local resources. Carilion is hosting the festival in partnership with the Roanoke Foodshed Network, a group of organizations working to address food systems change in the region.

Rachel Burks stopped by Here @ Home to talk up the event.

