Here @ Home talks to financial specialist about new financial literacy workshop

(WDBJ) - Find out how to increase your financial literacy with some education classes.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate sat down with Brandon Meginley, a Roanoke Financial Stability Specialist, about an upcoming financial education series that offers six workshops for people looking to learn more about a variety of topics. Learn how to pay down debt, set a budget and more.

The first of six workshops will be held Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Subsequent workshops are held on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. through March 2023.

People interested in participating, however, need to apply in advance and be able to attend every class. If you’re interested, email Brandon.Meginley@roanokeva.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.