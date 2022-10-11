Hometown Local
Here @ Home talks battling breast cancer early in life

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - One in eight women in the US will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer most frequently develops in women aged 65 to 74; however, sometimes cancer can develop in women in their 20s and even in their late teens.

One Here @ Home, we take a look at one young woman’s story. She is just starting a new life, only to discover a diagnosis she never would have expected.

We also sit down with Dr. Jolene Henshaw from LewisGale to talk about the signs and symptoms women should never ignore.

