Here @ Home talks battling breast cancer early in life

(WDBJ) - One in eight women in the US will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer most frequently develops in women aged 65 to 74; however, sometimes cancer can develop in women in their 20s and even in their late teens.

One Here @ Home, we take a look at one young woman’s story. She is just starting a new life, only to discover a diagnosis she never would have expected.

We also sit down with Dr. Jolene Henshaw from LewisGale to talk about the signs and symptoms women should never ignore.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.