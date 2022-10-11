Montgomery County Christmas Store preparing for Christmas season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This year marks the 41st year the Montgomery Christmas Store has been in operation.

It’s only October, but for the store’s volunteers, it’s a year-round operation getting ready for the Christmas season.

“The last few years, we have served about 1400 families and I think it will continue, maybe even more, because of the need with the economy,” Montgomery County Christmas Store Volunteer Terri Lynn Howard said.

Times are tough for many families right now, but it’s the Christmas Store’s mission to serve families in need, regardless of the economy.

“The budget this year, believe it or not, everybody’s always surprised to hear this, is $348,000 to purchase new goods in every department of the store,” Howard said.

A vast majority, roughly 80%, of that funding comes from donations. October is the biggest fundraising month for the store.

“It is really, really, important to have everything that our eligible shoppers need,” Howard said. “The entire Montgomery County community helps us.”

Last year, families weren’t allowed in the store due to COVID-19 and everything was done through wish lists, but this year, the store plans to return to in-person shopping.

“Shoppers will come in and they will get to choose items to have a good Christmas characterized by choice and dignity,” Howard said.

Another big change to this year’s operation is the application process. Now, families can are encouraged to apply online.

“We know that there are a lot of people that have no transportation, don’t have computer access, so the Montgomery County Library System has agreed to work with the Christmas store,” Howard said. “If you go to your public library when they’re open, they will assist you in doing this.”

Applications are open now. To apply click here. To donate click here.

