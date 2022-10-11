Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman killed while she was walking in a parking lot and hit with a car.

Temple Jackson, 66, died at the scene.

The incident happened around noon Monday, October 3, 2022 in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of Carilion Clinic’s Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences.

A man police say was driving the vehicle, and hit the pedestrian, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for unspecified treatment.

No further details have been made available. No arrests have been made and the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

