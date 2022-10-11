Hometown Local
Nelson County Court System working to help non-violent offenders beat addiction

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NELSON, Va. (WDBJ) -Nelson County got a new adult drug court thanks to a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S Department of Justice.

The court will implement an 18-month to help non-violent offenders struggling with addiction, find ways to battle substance use and rehabilitate back into society.

“That’s the biggest thing, is getting them on the road to recovery, getting them so that way they can beat the addiction. And being in being able to set ourselves away where Nelson can become more successful,” says Daniel Rutherford, Commonwealth Attorney for Nelson County Court.

The grant will be used over the next four years. The goal is to help assist more than 10 people each year, by hiring more counselors and involving more resources.

