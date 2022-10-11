Hometown Local
Roanoke extends deadline for small business grant applications

City of Roanoke seal
City of Roanoke seal(wdbj7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small businesses looking to apply for grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will have an extended period to do so.

The City of Roanoke has announced that the deadline has been extended from December 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

Specific ARPA funding has been designated for this initiative.

This extension does not apply to applications that are already being processed and for which funds have already been received. The reporting deadline for these applications is staying at December 1, 2022.

Grant Application Form

Contact 540-853-2715 or econdevl@roanokeva.gov with questions.

