Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Suspect in Big Island shooting being held without bond

Danelle Brown mugshot
Danelle Brown mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond.

37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies say the man was shot in the head in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County
Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke

Latest News

Tuesday Midday Update
Texas Inn Celebrates 87 Years with 87-cent Hot Dogs
Texas Inn Celebrates 87 Years with 87-cent Hot Dogs
A cold front moves through Thursday triggering rain showers and ushering in colder temperatures.
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/11/22
WDBJ7 reporter Leanna Scachetti (C) and editor Ben Riquelmy (R) accept a 2022 Murrow Award in...
WDBJ reporter, editor accept national Murrow Award for health podcast