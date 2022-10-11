Suspect in Big Island shooting being held without bond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a shooting of a man near H&H Market in Big Island Monday afternoon is being held without bond.

37-year-old Danelle Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies say the man was shot in the head in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a $1,000 cash reward.

