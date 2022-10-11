Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87 cent hot dogs

In an effort to make a positive impact during the ongoing inflation woes facing Virginia, Texas...
In an effort to make a positive impact during the ongoing inflation woes facing Virginia, Texas Inn owner Dave Saunders wants to show his appreciation for the generations of loyal customers(Texas Inn)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only.

Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87 cent hot dogs on Tuesday.

The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of customers who have been loyal throughout the years.            

From 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. the downtown Lynchburg, Cornerstone, and Harrisonburg locations will be serving “inflation buster” 87 cent hot dogs.

The restaurant has been serving tasty treats in the community since 1935.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
WDBJ7 photo
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 11, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 11, 2022
We'll see a few more clouds this afternoon with highs nearing70F.
Tuesday, October 11 Morning FastCast
The Floyd County Public Schools logo at the School Board Office Monday night.
Facility updates underway in Floyd County Public Schools
Floyd Co. Schools On HVAC Upgrades