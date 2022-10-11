Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87 cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only.

Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87 cent hot dogs on Tuesday.

The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of customers who have been loyal throughout the years.

From 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. the downtown Lynchburg, Cornerstone, and Harrisonburg locations will be serving “inflation buster” 87 cent hot dogs.

The restaurant has been serving tasty treats in the community since 1935.

