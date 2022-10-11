Hometown Local
WDBJ reporter, editor accept national Murrow Award for health podcast

WDBJ7 reporter Leanna Scachetti (C) and editor Ben Riquelmy (R) accept a 2022 Murrow Award in New York City... 10.10.22(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

They accepted their award at a ceremony October 10 in New York City.

WDBJ7 reporter Leanna Scachetti (C) and editor Ben Riquelmy (R) accept a 2022 Murrow Award in New York City... 10.10.22(WDBJ)

The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: StrokesThe episode is part of the pair’s Hometown Stories podcast series.

Click here to see all the national winners.

Congratulations, Leanna and Ben!

