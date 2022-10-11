WDBJ reporter, editor accept national Murrow Award for health podcast
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
They accepted their award at a ceremony October 10 in New York City.
The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s Hometown Stories podcast series.
Congratulations, Leanna and Ben!
