Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

35th annual Virginia Film Festival announces 2022 film program

The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its film program for 2022. It features more than 130 films.

The festival will kick off this year with ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ and will finish with ‘Empire of Light.’ Guests during the festival include stars like Jonathon Majors, Chrissy Metz, Judith Ivey, and director Sam Pollard.

“We bring in a lot of tremendous, special artists that join us for the festival. Every year, we premiere some of the top films that are coming out during the fall festival season that are considered for Golden Globes and Academy Awards,” Virginia Film Festival Director Jody Kielbasa said.

The festival hopes to get people back to theaters after a decline during the height of the pandemic.

“There’s nothing like that shared communal experience of watching a film in a theater. You laugh, you cry, you get that energy from people in the seats next to you and then everybody spills out on the Downtown Mall, and they want to talk about that incredible film that they’ve just seen,” Kielbasa said.

The festival says it has something for everyone, no matter your taste.

“We have wildly entertaining films. We have incredible and insightful documentary films. We have films that deal with topics and subjects that are important here within Charlottesville and, of course, the festival opens a window on so many different cultures around the world,” Kielbasa said.

The festival runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6. Movies will be screened at multiple theaters across downtown Charlottesville.

The link to the full program and where to buy tickets is here. Tickets go on sale Oct. 18.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
Police lights
Man dies in hospital after being thrown from vehicle in Franklin County crash
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Jack's Quick Snack
Hometown Eats: Jack's Quick Snack
Costume Ideas For A Good Price With Goodwill
Costume Ideas For A Good Price With Goodwill
New VisitMartinsville App
New VisitMartinsville app showcases local attractions and events
New Sheetz location in Christiansburg, Va
Sheetz opens second location in Christiansburg
Peace Center Fall Kick Off
Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds