AAA Mid-Atlantic outlines factors impacting what we pay at the pump

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that if you’ve filled up your gas tank in the last week, you’ve noticed the spike in what you’re paying at the pump.

“113 days that we saw prices continue to decline. That was up until the middle of last week and that’s when we saw prices reverse course and start to head up. We’re up here in the state of Virginia 22 cents in the past week,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Dean said that’s mostly due to the recent announcement of the OPEC’s plan to cut back their production of crude oil. But he also said the worries about the U.S. economy are still continuing to play a role.

“There are a lot of forces at work right now and we’re waiting to see which one’s going to dominate and win out and that’s going to decide a lot of what happens with crude oil prices in the future and ultimately what happens with pump prices too.”

Dean said it’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen with prices, but fall is usually a time where demand for gas goes down.

“Fall is usually a time of lower demand, we’ve actually seen some higher demand here of recent. That could’ve also been working with this OPEC announcement to push prices up as well. So in the near future, watching what crude oil prices do and what demand at the pumps here in the U.S. looks like for the next couple of weeks will really tell us a good bit about where prices are going.”

You can learn more about where current gas prices are in our hometowns by reading AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Monday press release here.

