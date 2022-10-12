Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural

Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg.

Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project.

The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building.

Short says this is the first time she’s ever done a mural of this size but she’s proud to be able to represent her home community.

“I want them to learn more about the area, really just have more of an appreciation for the art and how it’s giving back to the area,” she said.

The mural features characteristics of the Cambria area, including a train and the train depot.

Short says the project should be competed by the end of the month.

