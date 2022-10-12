Hometown Local
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness

(WDBJ7)
By Seth Patera
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke Release) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about housing, on its way to receiving funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

The funds will be used to assist people or households who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, plus other vulnerable populations. The city is interested in receiving feedback on how these funds should be allocated, as well as hearing personal experiences with homelessness or housing instability.

Survey results will be used to assist in making investment decisions, according to the city, that can “strengthen efforts to prevent and end homelessness for years to come.”

Residents are encouraged to take a few minutes to complete a brief and anonymous survey here. Additionally, the City of Roanoke will host a public forum on housing needs in our community. All city residents are invited to attend November 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. at 1101 Jamison Ave SE, Belmont Christian Church Fellowship Hall/

Information gathered from surveys and community discussions will be used to assist funding decisions that will address housing needs in the city.

