Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking

Fire in Danville, VA caused by unattended cooking
Fire in Danville, VA caused by unattended cooking(Danville Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home.

All residents were met outside the home. According to the Fire Department, the home had heavy damage in the rear kitchen area, as well as heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

Danville Fire Department Fire Marshall’s Office investigated the fire and determined the cause to have been careless handling of cooking materials.

No injuries were reported. Two adults and three children were misplaced; the American Red Cross was contacted and will be assisting the family.

