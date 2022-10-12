Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022

Roanoke's Dickens of a Christmas
Roanoke's Dickens of a Christmas(Downtown Roanoke Inc.)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event.

Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org.

December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6:20 p.m.

December 9 - The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 p.m.

December 16 - The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its Pet Costume Contest, taking place on Salem Avenue at Wells Fargo Plaza.

Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 p.m. the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 p.m.

The categories are the following: Best Holiday Theme, Crowd Favorite, Most Creative, and Funniest Costume.

There will also be a Kids Zone.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Name released of woman hit with car in Roanoke parking lot
House fire on Albemarle Ave in Southwest Roanoke.
One person, dog reported dead in Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
Elbit Systems-Night Vision Goggles
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

Latest News

Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Wednesday Noon Update
An American flag
Wason Center Poll: What issues matter headed toward mid-term election?
SML Pavilion in downtown Moneta
SML Pavilion opens in downtown Moneta
Hitachi Energy expanding operation in Halifax County, creating 165 jobs