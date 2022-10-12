Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event.

Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org.

December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6:20 p.m.

December 9 - The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turning onto Campbell Avenue, going past Market Square, and ending at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 p.m.

December 16 - The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its Pet Costume Contest, taking place on Salem Avenue at Wells Fargo Plaza.

Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30 p.m. the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30 p.m.

The categories are the following: Best Holiday Theme, Crowd Favorite, Most Creative, and Funniest Costume.

There will also be a Kids Zone.

