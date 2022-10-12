Durham School Services outlines challenges that are leading to transportation disruptions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “You may be the most important business partner that Roanoke City Public Schools have. Because if we can’t rely on you, we can’t do our job of educating our children,” said Diane Casola, a member of the Roanoke City School Board.

For the last few weeks, WDBJ7 has reported on the issues that Roanoke City Public Schools as a whole has faced through Durham School Services bus disruptions. At Tuesday night’s Roanoke City School Board meeting, Durham representatives responded and outlined what they are facing.

“It’s no secret that we have some staffing issues, we are not fully staffed which is creating a lateness to a number of your routes,” said Dave Armitt, senior vice president of operations for Durham School Services.

Durham School Services needs 150 drivers to be operating at full force, but are down almost 25% of that right now.

“We need at least 35 bus drivers and when we get 35 more we’re going to keep hiring more,” said John Ziegler, director of business development.

Durham is also looking to fill at least seven bus aide positions. The School Board did make suggestions like extra pay for picking up extra routes and increasing bus aide pay to $15 an hour. Durham leaders said it’s currently $13.25, and they recently gave a $2 increase per hour.

“We’re always evaluating that and it started again tonight. We just gave that two dollar increase, we’ll evaluate if that’s enough,” said Ziegler.

Durham School Services leaders said they do offer a variety of monetary incentives for their employees. Though some bus drivers have raised concerns of not being paid on time, or not receiving the money they are owed.

“I would say that we have not been perfect on payroll but we put solutions in place and we’ve got a lot of corporate support. We pay weekly and that’s a tall task. We’re working to improve that and I’m sure we’ll have those problems solved,” said Ziegler.

The bottom line from the School Board this evening though was communication.

”The biggest way to keep the community at ease is being transparent with communication and that’s all across the board from parents to administration to even our students.” said Michael Cherry, a member of the Roanoke City School Board.

“It’s a work in progress. We look for new avenues every day and we try new things and we’ll continue to do that,” said Zeigler.

“A lot of our drivers, a lot of our workers live in the community, including myself. So it’s important for all of us of being transparent and let everybody know what’s going on,” said Chester Smith, general manager of Durham School Services.

It’s clear that this is a partnership that Durham School Services is hoping to keep with RCPS.

“We’re always concerned about our partnership but the best way for us to impact that is solve the problem and deliver the service,” said Ziegler.

For anyone interested in becoming a bus driver, you can head to Durham School Services website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.