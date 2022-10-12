Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region.

Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after visiting the once federally-owned land. They now call their farm Smoke in Chimneys to honor the fire they are igniting through their worship and the passion that has sparked new life on the property.

Walker admits the future of the 1930s hatchery was not so clear when he initially saw the overgrown land and nothing flowing through the old pipes.

“I was like, there’s no water. And you know fish; you got to have water, obviously,” Walker said.

It took some searching to find a valve that would turn his vision into reality.

“And he turns the valve with this big wrench. And water just starts shooting everywhere. And that was sort of a watershed moment for me where I could see the potential of the property,” Walker said.

The farm is powered by a mountain spring. There are no pumps; it is just gravity pushing the water that keeps the fish alive.

“So you’re really managing the water just as much, or maybe even more so, than you are the fish,” Walker said.

Smoke in Chimneys hatches trout twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Ty Walker and his wife Shannon are raising upwards of 30,000 fish right alongside their family.

Through nature, the Walkers are finding a deeper connection to religion, crediting their faith for their success.

“We always said, ‘Oh we are never going to sell food.’ Like it, just, you never make any money. It’s too hard. But the Lord has really given us favor,” Shannon Walker said.

Together the Walkers have turned their homestead into a classroom. They are learning how to build their brand, while teaching their children important values.

“I think it’s really important for our kids to learn really young to work and to get that gratifying, satisfying feeling from completing something or contributing and then seeing that result right away,” Shannon Walker said.

Although this is still just the start for Smoke in Chimneys, Ty Walker sees these fish feeding more families in the future.

“I think trout in this area should be the staple fish. And that’s our goal, is to make it that,” Ty Walker said.

Smoke in Chimneys sells its whole trout at farmers’ markets, local grocery stores and restaurants throughout the Roanoke Valley.

There are simple ways to add the trout to your table. Here @ Home did a cooking segment with Ty Walker and you can find that recipe here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.