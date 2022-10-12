Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Independent candidates

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls.

WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a ranges of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Independent candidates’ responses Wednesday night.

The Republican candidates’ interviews were shared on Tuesday and the Democratic candidates’ interviews will be shared Thursday.

Preston Tyler, David Bowers and Jamaal Jackson are the Independent candidates running for Roanoke City council’s at-large election November 8.

Please introduce yourself and your campaign platform.

“My name is Reverend Preston Kay Tyler. I am the pastor, the senior pastor of the Hill Street Baptist Church. I’m also a funeral attendant at Serenity Funeral Home and my platform is is building a better Roanoke. Better safety, better environment better affordable living and lowering taxes,” Tyler said.

“My name is David Bowers. I’m an independent candidate for Roanoke City Council,” Bowers said.

“I am Jamaal Jackson. I am an independent candidate running for city council. We’re standing for stronger neighborhoods, safer and stronger neighborhoods, equity and inclusion, affordable housing, equal access to housing, as well as local economy, here in the city of Roanoke,” Jackson said.

We’ve heard a lot of long-term solutions to curb the increase in violence. What are you proposing for the immediate solution?

“What the immediate solution is, is that we need to do be proactive instead of reactive. We’ve got a lot of programs reacting to the problems of gun violence. But the proactive is us having satellite police stations like we used to have around the city. We’ve got fire stations around the city, we got EMS around the city. How about we have satellite police stations across the city? How about we also have the police officers walking the neighborhoods, the neighborhoods knowing who the police officers are, and the police officers how the neighborhoods are. That’s how we reduce crime. My father was a cop for 30 some years in Charlottesville, Virginia. And that’s how crime came down because everybody knew each other. And that’s how we do it immediately. That’s how we do it right now. Set up satellite police stations, police officers in neighborhood, that’s the immediate solution,” Tyler said.

“I think they’ve addressed perhaps the long term solutions, but they haven’t addressed, the current council, hasn’t addressed the short term solutions. We have a police department that’s down between 59 and 109 police officers, that’s awful. We run the risk of losing our national accreditation. And one of the things we’ve worked towards over the years is making sure that Roanoke’s police department is the finest local police department in western Virginia, second only to the Virginia State Police. And I would ask the citizens of Roanoke, do you want to have a second rate police department? Do you want to have a police department that’s inferior to other places like Lynchburg, or other cities here in western Virginia? No. Roanoke’s finest ought to be the finest police department. And this council, unfortunately, has done a lot of things for long term gun violence prevention, but what we need is gun violence apprehension. We need more policemen on the on the street, more detectives in the neighborhood. That’s going to take care of the problem more readily sooner,” Bowers said.

“Immediate solutions are certainly necessary, as we have heard a lot of long term solutions that are four and five year plans. I am certainly looking forward to engaging our neighborhoods into neighborhood policing, community policing, as well as crisis intervention, working with some people in the city now with developing safe houses and safe spaces. In the event of shootings, in the event of altercations that we have, opportunities that people are able to go into those safe spaces to have violence intervention and violence interruption before the event takes place. We want to be proactive instead of reactive. But things such as that and more are necessary in the immediate to make sure that we are curving this violence as best we can,” Jackson said.

Citizens have stated they feel generally less safe with the increase in violence. If elected, what are the steps you will take with the community to reduce violent activity?

“I’ll be going right into neighborhoods with them and finding out with the people what they want, and then also telling them what I’m proposing. I’ve been talking to a lot of people already talking about that’s great ideas, we need to get back to those, we’re in extreme times. And extreme times means extreme measures. So we have to do we have to do and that’s, you know, as we go into the community, as we go out there and propose these things, put them in action, not just propose them, but put them in action,” Tyler said.

“I think the number one goal, the priority one, if I’m elected to Roanoke City Council will be to fully staff the Roanoke Police Department, and not just the police department. The sheriff’s office is down 31 officers. And, again, we may run the risk of losing our national accreditation for the

jail. What’s the sheriff going to do when he doesn’t have enough deputies to take care of the inmates on a busy weekend? We can’t allow this to happen. And so we need to, priority one on day one has to be the re-staffing of our Roanoke police, sheriff’s and fire department, sheriff’s office and fire department,” Bowers said.

“Things that I will certainly increase are our partnerships with the police department, and joint having conversation with the police chief now. I’m certainly all for making sure that our police department is fully staffed. And one way we can do that is by making sure that those who are hired by the police department are also retained by the police department. We’re seeing a lot of turnover rate in the police department where they’re going from Roanoke City to the county or other localities. I want to make sure that they are on at least a five year contract with a no compete clause. That way we have more police officers who are not just coming to the department but staying with the department. When we have more officers in our city, I believe that we can make a greater impact and make people feel safe. The thing, again, is community policing, engaging citizens in the power themselves, give them power back to the people to know that they too can patrol their own neighborhoods. Making sure that we’re partnering with grassroots organizations that are existence in the city, as well to make sure that we are partnering and patrolling throughout our neighborhoods to make everyone feel safe, engaging one with another because this is our city. It doesn’t just belong to the police department. So we have to do our job as well, to make sure that we are patrolling in making our own neighborhoods feel safe,” Jackson said.

What is the role of Roanoke’s city government to address the ongoing issue of homelessness?

“I think that they’re trying to take some steps, but they’re not doing enough. I think, you know, we need to find out why our homeless people are homeless. I think we need to talk to them. And some people have fell on bad luck. And they just need some help, like the RAM house or the Rescue Mission, and they don’t know these options. So I think that’s the first thing we need to do is go out there and talk to the homeless, and find out why they’re homeless. And then there’s some people that are homeless just because they want to be homeless, well, we need to do something about that. We need remove, do whatever we have to do to make sure that they’re not on our city streets,” Tyler said.

“It is an ongoing issue and I guess just like crime, it’s not going to go away. We’ve had homeless folks here in Roanoke for all of our time, I guess. The short term is always food and shelter. That’s the number one immediate concern. The long term is housing, drug and mental health services and jobs. The homeless folks here in Roanoke, we’ve have, I’m told we have a bed available now, for every homeless person in Roanoke. Some choose not to accept our services, because of their unfortunate substance abuse or mental health use. They can’t come into the facilities if they’re not sober. We want to make sure that we do everything we can to get the homeless, off the streets into a recovery program, some of our fine homeless recovery efforts here in Roanoke,” Bowers said.

“The role of Roanoke City government is to make sure that we are fully empowering a homeless assistance team and our programs that are currently in existence with social services, that we are providing equitable resources to individuals who are currently dealing with homelessness, providing them opportunities for sustainability. And not just giving them a few programs that will help them for a few days. But we need long term solutions as well for homelessness to make sure they don’t just get on their feet, but they stay on their feet. And so I am certainly an advocate for making sure that we have long term solutions and working with a homeless assistance team, to providing them with homes, providing them with jobs, providing them with resources that, again, give them long term sustainability,” Jackson said.

What are your proposed solutions to decrease the number of people experiencing homelessness?

“We find out why they are, first of all, and then once we find out we get them in places where they cannot or are not homeless. Some people said that, you know, because they have animals. And some people don’t take in animals. Well there are places that take animals, so we need to put them in the right places to make sure that they’re not homeless,” Tyler said.

“I’m not sure that I understand the question, but let me give it a try. It’s a social ill. It’s a social ailment for our entire society. It’s not just Roanoke that has homeless. I think the disruption of family life is is a critical factor. Unemployment is another factor. Drug use and mental health issues are another factor. So I’m not sure that we are going to, I wish we could decrease it. I’m not optimistic that we can decrease it. I’m told that the numbers have not increased. We want to handle well the homeless problem that we have now. Again, we need to do that in the immediate way of food and shelter and the long term way of providing housing, mental health and drug substance abuse recovery programs, and help folks get back into the workforce. It’s important to understand whether it’s you or me that a work ethic is a good thing. It’s a good thing. There’s days that I don’t want to get up and go to work. But I get up and go to work. And we’re all like that. And it’s important for people to understand that by working and by providing for their family, they’re going to be better off and so will our society,” Bowers said.

“One issue that we’re finding is that we have other localities around Roanoke, who are busing homeless people here with one way tickets on the Greyhound. One idea I have is to contact those localities, and to ask them for a moment and so we can get homelessness under control here that does not send those individuals here. So that we’re not going to get rid of people that are here, we want them to come, we’re welcoming city. However, we got to control what we already have, get people in a better path, so that when the next group comes in, when homeless continues to increase around here, for whatever reason, that we’re able to address those particular issues. And so that’s one idea that I have, is to contact those localities and the people that we have currently, redeveloping homes, redeveloping property into properties that those homeless can live in, with again, those long term sustainability tabs that they can not just have a have a room for a night, a room for a week. But if it takes six months, if it takes a year, making sure they’re getting on their feet and staying on their feet. So providing those long term solutions,” Jackson said.

How do you plan to ensure economic development is equitable and equal across our Roanoke community?

“We got to look at each person, we got to look at each organization, each business that’s coming to Roanoke. I’m a proponent of making sure that our small businesses become big businesses like our big businesses are now. They started out small, so we give them the right economic resources, the right things, tax breaks, if we have to, to make sure that they are in the places that they need to be. Have those small businesses and make sure that they grow,” Tyler said.

“I think it should be equal. I think there should be equal opportunity for everyone. I think the question must have as its basis question as to whether or not there is discrimination in our community. I’m sure there is. But we want to make sure that economic activity, economic development, jobs, and new businesses, that everyone has an equal opportunity for that. No matter what color they are, what ethnic background they are, no matter what their gender or sexual preferences, there should be no discrimination across the board. Roanoke has done a very fine job in promoting itself as an eco-tourism site. Landon Howard and the Virginia’s Blue Ridge group have done a phenomenal effort was successful effort at making sure that people were coming in to Roanoke. Our hotels are filling up again. There’s a lot of folks that come in for the marathon and for the triathlon and all the Ironman and all those kinds of things. It’s important for us to continue to promote Roanoke in that way. And we did not do that for many years. I have to tell you a story. When I first ran for mayor 30 years ago, I gave a speech where I kept saying Roanoke needs to be a tourism site. And people in the audience laughed. Why would anyone want to come to Roanoke? Well, we are glad to have people to come to Roanoke. There’s a lot of reasons to come to Roanoke, our mountains, our ecotourism efforts, our lake up at Carvins Cove, our trails, our downtown and shopping areas, our many restaurants and other amenities such as cultural activities, and whatever. So there’s a lot of reasons to come to Roanoke. Additionally, I think what we need to have is maybe revive our economic development commission. We used to have one as part of the city council, we don’t have one now. And I think it’s important for people like me, and if I’m elected to City Council, to hear from business leaders, and other leaders who are involved in economic development, so that they could bring good ideas to us that we can then implement,” Bowers said.

“Partnering with our economic development team and our economic development department with the city of Roanoke, and ensuring that, because they’re doing a great job now, providing great resources, providing great jobs, providing great businesses drive city. But I want to focus also on local economy, making sure that we’re strengthening our local businesses, our minority owned businesses, and the resources that are here in the city, making sure that those resources are communicated throughout the city. Right now, it’s not as equitable because that information is not going across the city. We need to make sure that those resources are available to everybody. Equal access, equitable access to everyone across the city,” Jackson said.

More citizens are struggling financially in this election compared to the last. How can Roanoke’s government support its community members during these periods of high inflation and economic uncertainty?

“Maybe tax freeze or even lowering taxes. And I say that because we have a lot of taxes going up, but our pay is not going up. So we need to make it affordable. Make sure that, you know, if we’re renting that, you know, if rent is $1,000 and you’re only making $1,000, well, that’s not affordable living. So we need to make sure that we have places and people in places and places that have affordable living for our people here in the Roanoke Valley. I’m a proponent of lowering taxes, lowering taxes, so that we have enough money in our pocket, and that, you know, we’re in affordable places,” Tyler said.

“These are national trends, the inflation, the high gas prices, the high food prices are something that afflict everybody. And you can point the finger at a lot of people and a lot of reasons as to why that might be happening. I think it’s important for people to get up and go to work and work hard, and support their families and to provide for themselves and their families. And unfortunately, I see a lot of folks who are not doing that. And, again, I want to stress that work ethic is a good thing. And it helps. It gives you something to live for. It gives you a means to provide support, financial support for you and your family. And it makes you part of a team if you’re in employment. So I’d like to increase the number of people on the employment roles here in Roanoke. We all have been to the restaurants here, some of our favorite restaurants are closed, because they can’t find people to work. And so that’s unfortunate. And it’s important for people, I think it’s important to me. I’ve worked three and four jobs sometimes for my entire life. I started practice, I was telling you, I started practicing law from behind the card table, because I couldn’t afford a desk. And 44 years later, I’m here still practicing law. I’ve been the mayor of Roanoke. I teach it. I’ve taught at Roanoke Catholic and Virginia Western. And I think it’s important for people to understand that when they go to work, they will make a difference for themselves and their families. A positive difference,” Bowers said.

“Tax rebates are always great. Of course, everybody would love to have a PPP loan or would love to have some type of assistance that would come from the government with a check, as we received during the pandemic, pandemic relief. It’s great. However, there are things that city council can do such as rebates on taxes, rebates on our personal property taxes, helped the citizen greatly. As the citizen who’s paying the taxes and citizen who was giving that money to the city, why not give back to the citizens to let them know that we’re concerned about them? And when we’re able to, our economy comes back to where it needs to be, then we’re able to rebound, we’re able to do some things differently. But in the meantime, I think the city should be, city council should be passing referendums to make sure that we’re giving back to our citizens. It’s all about the citizens. It’s not about those who are on council,” Jackson said.

Anything else you would like to add?

“All I’m gonna say Is that I am good trouble Tyler. If you’re gonna make some trouble, make sure it’s good trouble and that’s what I plan on doing when elected for city council,” Tyler said.

“Yeah, in particular, what is this election all about? Well, I think the answer is that the people of Roanoke will have to make a decision on election day. If they think things are going well in Roanoke, then they should vote for the incumbents and their team mates. If they think that things need to change and go in a different direction as I do, then there’s some good challengers out there, and the public should be choosing the challengers. And there’s four seats up. So it could be an entire change in the majority on Roanoke City Council. But there is another aspect. People also need to decide who can get the job done. And experience matters. And so when they go to the polls, they want to be thinking about those two things. Do they want to keep a good thing going, if they believe it’s going going well? Or do they want to make a change like some of the challengers. And the second part of that is, who can get the job done, who has the experience to know how to do these things with the people of Roanoke?” Bowers said.

“I’m Jackson for action, A-C-T-I-O-N. We’re accepting challenges to improving our neighborhoods, one life at a time and so I am glad to be serving the city of Roanoke and I hope to continue. It’s not just an elected spot in our community and engaging and connecting with everybody,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.