Here @ Home cooks a whole trout with Smoke in Chimneys
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - After visiting Smoke in Chimneys trout hatchery in New Castle, Here @ Home looks at an easy way to make a whole, head-on trout.
Owner Ty Walker gives the details for this simple recipe by using one of his fish you can buy from stores and farmers markets throughout the Roanoke Valley.
- Ingredients:
- Smoke in Chimneys whole trout
- Salt
- Pepper
- Oil
- Herbs of your choice (ex. sage, rosemary)
- Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Put trout in cast iron skillet, or baking sheet
- Coat skin and cavity of fish with oil
- Sprinkle salt and pepper over the skin and cavity of the fish
- Put herbs in cavity of fish
- Put in oven for 20 minutes
- Take fish out of oven, add extra seasonings or lemon and dig in.
