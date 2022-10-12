Hometown Local
Here @ Home cooks a whole trout with Smoke in Chimneys

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - After visiting Smoke in Chimneys trout hatchery in New Castle, Here @ Home looks at an easy way to make a whole, head-on trout.

Owner Ty Walker gives the details for this simple recipe by using one of his fish you can buy from stores and farmers markets throughout the Roanoke Valley.

  • Ingredients:
    • Smoke in Chimneys whole trout
    • Salt
    • Pepper
    • Oil
    • Herbs of your choice (ex. sage, rosemary)
  • Recipe:
    • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
    • Put trout in cast iron skillet, or baking sheet
    • Coat skin and cavity of fish with oil
    • Sprinkle salt and pepper over the skin and cavity of the fish
    • Put herbs in cavity of fish
    • Put in oven for 20 minutes
    • Take fish out of oven, add extra seasonings or lemon and dig in.

