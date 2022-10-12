Here @ Home cooks a whole trout with Smoke in Chimneys

(WDBJ) - After visiting Smoke in Chimneys trout hatchery in New Castle, Here @ Home looks at an easy way to make a whole, head-on trout.

Owner Ty Walker gives the details for this simple recipe by using one of his fish you can buy from stores and farmers markets throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Ingredients: Smoke in Chimneys whole trout Salt Pepper Oil Herbs of your choice (ex. sage, rosemary)

Recipe: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Put trout in cast iron skillet, or baking sheet Coat skin and cavity of fish with oil Sprinkle salt and pepper over the skin and cavity of the fish Put herbs in cavity of fish Put in oven for 20 minutes Take fish out of oven, add extra seasonings or lemon and dig in.



Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.