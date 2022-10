ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AED Access Day is Sunday, October 16. It features free CPR and AED training at the Carilion Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at 2 p.m.

Shay Fahey and Ginny Wrobel stopped by Here @ Home to talk about the event.

