Here @ Home talks about women’s heart disease, heart walk

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - Are women less likely than men to die from a heart attack?

We break it down when it comes to heart disease.

We also sit down with Elizabeth Vail from the American Heart Association about an upcoming walk and how you can participate.

She also tells us about some of the research that’s been funded thanks to funds raised by these walks and other events the community supports.

Here @ Home previews CPR/AED training

